Share Follow GOAL on Google

Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, has launched a fierce attack on former France star and pundit Christophe Dugarry in response to his criticism of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and his stance on the distribution of FIFA funds to national associations.

Advertisement

Eto'o hit back on social media after Dugarry's comments on funding for African associations sparked widespread controversy. The Cameroonian federation president accused him of mixing up his facts and lacking any real grasp of football governance.

Addressing Dugarry directly, Eto'o said: "Being a good player does not automatically give you the legitimacy to talk about football better than others, let alone to master the politics of football."

Then came a sharper, more sarcastic jab: "Since stupidity is sometimes characterised by persistence, I regret to inform you that the 211 member associations of FIFA will receive the same amount, including the European associations."

Eto'o demands a public apology from Dugarry

Correcting what he saw as false information in Dugarry's comments wasn't enough for the Cameroonian federation president. He also called on Dugarry to apologise publicly, arguing that was the right thing to do after what he described as the spreading of inaccurate information about CAF.

Advertisement Advertisement

His message was blunt: "If you still have a minimum of dignity, like those who deliberately spread false information about CAF, you must be honest and apologise. After all, we are all human, and to err is human."

Related Topics

Dugarry's remarks about his relationship with CAF president Patrice Motsepe drew a direct response too, with Eto'o urging him not to present Motsepe as a close friend.

He added: "I would ask you, Mr Dugarry, to avoid presenting President Motsepe as your friend. You belong to two different worlds, and your responsibilities cannot be compared."

Advertisement

What is the story behind the FIFA funds that sparked the row?

Dugarry had stirred controversy during an appearance on "Rothen s'enflamme" on French radio station "RMC". He criticised the standing ovation FIFA president Gianni Infantino received at the CAF General Assembly in Abuja after announcing $25 million in funding for each African association.

The 1998 world champion called what he had seen "corruption live on air". He questioned why association presidents had been made to stand and applaud Infantino, and linked it to the support the FIFA president enjoys from African associations ahead of the next presidential election.

Advertisement

Motsepe came in for criticism as well. Dugarry argued that the scene damaged the image of African football and raised doubts about the independence of its associations' decisions.

At the heart of the dispute is a FIFA funding programme proposed for 2027 to 2030. It includes up to $25 million for each of the 211 member associations, not just the African ones.

Advertisement

According to FIFA, the proposal aims to support the development of football, infrastructure, youth projects and women's football. But it still needs institutional procedures and approvals to be completed, including the approval of the Congress in March 2027.

FIFA had already made clear that the new allocations would cover all member associations, as part of a plan to raise total investment in football development to $6.35 billion over the next cycle.

Advertisement

Eto'o's comments have reignited the debate over how African football is run and its relationship with the game's international institutions. They also expose rising tension between officials and some former stars who have become pundits and commentators.

This isn't his first such row. Eto'o had previously clashed with French broadcaster Daniel Riolo before turning his fire on Dugarry, and his stance reflects his determination to defend CAF and its president Patrice Motsepe against criticism.