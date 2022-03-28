'Esports is the future' - Luis Garcia lauds launch of eLaLiga Trophy in India

LaLiga's official e-sports tournament has been launched in India and former Atletico Madrid star Luis Garcia is all praises for the eLaLiga trophy.

The eLaLiga Trophy is powered by leading EdTech firm Hero Vired in India. In October 2021, LaLiga had announced its association with Hero Vired as their official knowledge partner in India.

Spanish winger Luis Garcia, who has played for the likes of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, inaugurated the event on Monday and was full of praises for the initiative.

"It's a great initiative. eLaLiga, powered by Hero Vired, is a fantastic opportunity because it's a big chance for fans here to get involved. Boys and girls like to play video games - to have a chance to feel what it is playing football, making their own career, compete against each other and win prizes" he told Goal on the sidelines of the event.

The first eLaLiga Trophy in India will be held between April 9th and 26th. It will feature amateur players and influencers from across the country and the winner gets a chance to fly to Spain.

"The big prize is I think, one of the winners will get a chance to travel to Spain. So I think that is massive and also, e-sports is the future. I grew up with a ball on my feet and now I see my kids with digital gadgets in their hands. So, this is what the new reality is. We need to understand that this is the way it is moving forward. It is a great initiative that eLaLiga is arriving in India."

Getty

The Spanish football great, who has played in the Indian Super League in the inaugural edition, revealed that he along with his family, regularly play esports.

"Yes I play. I've got four boys so you can imagine we all play, my wife also gets involved. In the end, we try to have fun, we try to enjoy and yes, we all know football so why not," said Garcia.

"I think it's (Esports) something that came to prominence not long ago but it is growing so quick. eLaLiga has been in Spain for three years and it is massive. All the teams are being involved and a lot of players are trying to become pros globally. So that is something that has arrived and it is going to stay. I am sure in India, it is going to be massive," he added.