Ajax have the option to sign Jofre Torrents permanently from FC Barcelona after this season, according to ESPN. Earlier on Wednesday, Mundo Deportivo had already reported that the Amsterdam club will take the 19-year-old left-back on loan for next season.

Caio Henrique is expected to be the first-choice left-back next season, with Owen Wijndal behind him. Wijndal could still leave, though, which would open the door for Torrents to become Henrique's back-up.

Should Wijndal stay, Torrents is likely to feature mainly for Jong Ajax. The move is not official yet, but that now seems only a matter of time.

Three days ago, it had already become clear that Ajax and Barcelona were close to an agreement. The Amsterdam club had been tracking Torrents for longer, with Mundo Deportivo first reporting their interest on 22 June. Barcelona were open to a loan from the outset because they see plenty of potential in the youth international and want him to gain experience elsewhere.

Within Barcelona, Torrents is highly rated and Hansi Flick again showed plenty of faith in him during pre-season. The defender started at left-back in the friendly against Birmingham last week. Because of the competition in Catalonia, though, he appears to have little chance of regular first-team football next season.

With Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín, Flick already has several options on the left side of defence, while Barcelona are also working on the arrival of João Cancelo. Barça Atlètic is no longer seen as the right platform for Torrents' development. A season at Ajax is therefore viewed by Barcelona as the right next step.

The 19-year-old Spaniard made his official debut for Barcelona last season and went on to make four first-team appearances. Flick has great confidence in Torrents and wants to keep a close eye on his development. That also explains why Barcelona do not want to let him go permanently.

Almost all of Torrents' development came through Barcelona's youth academy. He joined from Reus Deportiu in 2017 and signed a new deal until mid-2028 last year. At the time, the Catalans described him as a physically strong left-back who can contribute both defensively and going forward.