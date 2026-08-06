"Escape the heat of Egypt": Turkish official offers Salah a plot of land in Trabzon

An advertising photoshoot bringing together Egyptian star Mohamed Salah and the mayor of Araklı, in the province of Trabzon, has become the talk of Turkey. The local official offered Salah a light-hearted invitation to own a plot of land in the city overlooking the Black Sea, warning him that life in Egypt could become difficult in the future because of climate change.

During the commercial shoot in the Araklı area of Trabzon province, a striking exchange took place between Salah and the mayor, Hüseyin Avni Coşkun Çebi. It quickly topped social media platforms and sparked a wide wave of comments.

Çebi turned to Salah and, according to Turkish website "61saat", said: "Despite the beauty of Egypt, its people suffer from poverty. Climate change is destroying the world, and in the future living in Egypt will become difficult during the summer months. As for our region, it will be liveable, and it will be less affected by the repercussions of climate change."

With a joking tone, the mayor pressed on with his offer: "Let us give you a beautiful plot of land, and you will find in it a place in a wonderful geographical location, safe from climate change."

The two shook hands to close the conversation. Salah met the mayor's remarks with a broad smile but made no official comment about the offer.

The meeting came just days after Trabzonspor announced the official signing of the Egyptian national team captain. The deal stunned Turkish and Egyptian football fans alike, given Salah's standing as one of the most prominent stars in world football.