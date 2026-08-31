Besiktas won a goal-fest in the Süper Lig on Monday night. The Turkish side were far too strong for Çorum FK at home, running out 6-2 winners. Dusan Vlahovic scored a hat-trick, while debutant Ernest Poku had a goal ruled out.

Poku joined Besiktas on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last week. He started on the bench against Çorum. Former Eredivisie players Orkun Kökçü and Václav Cerný were both in the line-up, while AZ loanee Alexandre Penetra started for Çorum.

Seconds after Tiago Djaló struck the crossbar, Cerný still headed in for 1-0. Besiktas had their early lead. Vlahovic then made it 2-0 before half-time, converting from the spot after Penetra handled the ball.

Mohammed Diomande pulled it back to 2-1 at the start of the second half with a wonderful long-range strike. Besiktas did not let the visitors get any closer, though, and the home side soon stepped it up again.

Then Vlahovic made it 3-1 and 4-1 after the ball broke kindly for him. That completed his hat-trick. Ilhan Fakili drilled home the 5-1 into the far corner.

Çorum at least got one back through Ermin Mahmic, who glanced in a Cengiz Ünder cross to make it 5-2. Michael Murillo then smashed in the 6-2 off the underside of the bar.

Late on, Poku came off the bench. A few minutes later, he thought he had made it 7-2, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.