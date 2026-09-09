Demirovic almost single-handedly gave the Swabians a commanding half-time lead against Viking Stavanger. The 28-year-old made it 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1 for the Bundesliga side in the space of just 12 minutes, scoring in the 20th, 26th and 32nd minutes. Angelo Stiller and Deniz Undav, who supplied two assists, created the goals.

No Stuttgart player had ever scored a hat-trick in the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup.

Before that, Demirovic had only come off the bench in two Bundesliga matches, playing a total of 47 minutes. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß explained his decision to start the 28-year-old before the game on DAZN.

"Yes, it certainly did no harm that he made such a good impact off the bench," said Hoeneß, with reference to Demirovic's superb goal in the recent 4-1 win against 1. FC Köln. "Quite apart from that, Medo will play a good role for us this year. He is an important player for us and that's why it simply makes sense to rotate and give him a start as well."