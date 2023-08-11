WATCH: Erling Haaland, that didn't take long! Man City star scores FOUR minutes into new Premier League season with first touch against Burnley

- Norwegian scores after four minutes
- First touch of season hits net
- Set piece provides early breakthrough
WHAT HAPPENED? The giant Norwegian clinically hammered home Rodri's assist as Manchester City took a very early lead against Burnley.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turf Moor was rocking before kick off but the Clarets were undone by a smart City routine from a corner finished off by the least surprising of scorers.
WHAT NEXT? Haaland will be aiming to win another Premier League Golden Boot - and it would be a major shock if he doesn't achieve his goal.
