‘Eriksen was always happy to stay’ – Pochettino unfazed by transfer speculation at Spurs

The Tottenham head coach is aware that the Danish midfielder’s contract continues to run down, but says blocking a summer move was never an issue

Christian Eriksen has “always been happy” at , says Mauricio Pochettino, with the highly-rated midfielder having no issue at seeing the summer transfer window close with no move made.

The international had admitted at one stage that he was ready to take on a new challenge after six years in north London.

, and were mooted as suitors for a man who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Spurs have been unable to put an extension in place, meaning that Eriksen can speak with clubs outside of from January, but they have no concerns when it comes to the 27-year-old’s mindset and commitment.

Pochettino told reporters when quizzed on a key man: "He has always been happy here. Of course, everyone has their aims and challenges, but I told you before the game that he was in the right mind. That's why I selected him.

"He is such an important player for us and one we appreciate a lot.

"He is happy and if he can play, he will. All the decisions will be made on performances."

Pochettino left Eriksen out at the start of the season, while admitting that an “unsettled” squad was responsible for a slow start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Argentine is, however, happy with the progress being made and pleased to have seen the endless rounds of speculation brought to a close.

He added: "It is so important to re-focus. This is the squad that we are going to have until January, when the rumours will appear again.

"The most important now is the collective. We must put aside the individual situations and be all together again."

Pochettino had been hoping to have his Spurs squad even stronger by this point, but summer arrival Giovani Lo Celso aggravated a hip problem while away on international duty with Argentina and will now be sidelined until October.

The Spurs boss added: "It's a sad situation. I'm very disappointed because Giovani had the first month to adapt to the club. Everything was going in a good way.

"Now we have to wait for him, but at the same time we have to be positive and give him a quality recovery so that when he is ready, he is strong and can help the team.

"Nothing is going to change the reality. We are all disappointed, the national team are sad too.

"We cannot change the situation and that is why it is so important to anticipate these things. These relationships are important, and, in this situation, we must not blame someone."