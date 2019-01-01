Eriksen calls rumours his wife was having an affair with Tottenham team-mate Vertonghen 'bullsh*t'

The midfielder took to Twitter to clarify that recent reports regarding his personal life are untrue, amid a troublesome time for Spurs on the pitch

Christian Eriksen has responded to rumours stating that his wife was having an affair with team-mate Jan Vertonghen, calling the reports 'bullsh*t'.

Reports emerged linking Eriksen's wife with the Belgian defender, with rumours of a dressing room bust-up following as a result.

Spurs players were reportedly not talking to one another in the wake of the incident, with Eriksen said to be not in a place to mentally handle playing football.

The reports also allege that Mauricio Pochettino was struggling to control the situation, with an exit to looking all the more likely.

However, Eriksen took to Twitter to combat those rumours, denying the allegations with a one-word response.