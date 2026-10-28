Eredivisie club fans call en masse for manager to leave: ‘Get lost!’

Telstar fans are unhappy with coach Henk Brugge after the Velsen-Zuid club's performance in the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup.

On Tuesday evening, Telstar went out of the national cup competition as the visitors from Almere won 0-2 at Telstar's ground.

Telstar are struggling in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie too. They have six points from ten matches and sit 16th, level on points with 17th-placed ADO Den Haag.

During the match between Telstar and Almere City, home fans chanted, "Henkie, piss off." Brugge has coached De Witte Leeuwen since this summer.

Speaking to ESPN, the former sc Heerenveen assistant coach responded calmly to the chants. "It affects you. The supporters are emotional, but I have to take this one on the chin. I let it wash over me and talk to the lads about it in the dressing room."

"We have to put it behind us and focus on Sunday again," he concluded. This coming Sunday, Telstar host FC Utrecht, who are led by Anthony Correia, the former Telstar coach.