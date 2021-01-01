Equatorial Guinea striker Boho on target as Logrono hold Santa Teresa

The Equatoguinean played a vital role for her side as they left it late to claim a vital point against their visitors

Jade Boho was on target as Logrono forced Santa Teresa to a 2-2 draw in Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter.

Having suffered four straight defeats in all competitions, Logrono were desperate to claim their first win against Santa, who were also smarting from a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Huelva in the last outing.

Boho was given her third start of the season by manager Gerardo Leon and she added to her goal tally with the opener in the draw.

Logrono made a promising start to the contest when Judith Luzuriaga set up Boho for the opener after just 23 minutes.

Santa, however, finally levelled matters nine minutes later when Estefania Lima Diaz played through Belen Martinez Souza to score.

Alba Mellado started the visitors' search for the lead when she teed up Diaz for her second of the day 13 minutes after the restart.

Two minutes from regulation time, Valeria Pascuet rallied the hosts back into the encounter when she assisted Finnish star Linda Nyman to force a stalemate at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas.

With her latest goal, Boho, who played from the start to finish, has now scored four goals in 14 league outings this season for Logrono.

Apart from Boho, compatriot Cote d'Ivoire's Rebecca Elloh was in action for the final 35 minutes, after replacing compatriot Ida Guehai and Ghana's Grace Asantewaa lasted for 62 minutes.

The draw leaves Logrono in 17th position on the Spanish table with 14 points from 19 matches and they will visit Real Madrid on March 3.