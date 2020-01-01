Equatorial Guinea star Anonman clarifies health state after abandonment rumours

The veteran defender has opened up on her health situation following claims in the media about her

Genoveva Anonman has clarified she has not been abandoned by the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation while battling health problems.

The Deportivo Evinayong defender captained the country's senior women's national team to two African Women's Cup of Nations successes, in 2008 and 2012, on their home ground.

Earlier on Thursday, reports emerged on local media that the former Nzalang captain has been hospitalized over a health crisis without support.

It was rumoured that Anonman was not getting treatment on her ailment after being abandoned by the nation's football governing body.

But the 33-year-old has moved to clear up the confusion, confirming that she has chest problems but has not been left to herself.

"I'm not doing well, but I'm not in a quack store either [abandoned]," Añonman told the Equatorial Guinean Football Federation website.

"Well, I'm not here, but I'm not in a medical clinic either. I was admitted to Bata General Hospital yesterday [Wednesday], they examined me and said I have chest problems.

"Now I hope that with the grace of God, the treatment will work."

On the matter, Donaciano Edjang, president of the National Association for Women's Football in Equatorial Guinea, assured her board will raise the necessary support for the defender.

"We cannot be excluded from the life of a national football icon like Añonman," she told the website.

"Now we are looking to channel our contribution and invest it as it should. We have always been with her and now this will not be the exception."