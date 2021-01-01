Equatorial Guinea crumble against CSKA Moscow

A disappointing run for the Nzalang Nacional continued as they suffered their second defeat of the tournament in Antalya

Equatorial Guinea suffered a second defeat of the 2021 Turkish Women's Cup after a 2-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow on Saturday.

The Nzalang Nacional had opened their campaign in Antalya on a disappointing note with a 5-0 defeat to Uzbekistan last Wednesday.

On the part of the Russian champions, BMaxim Zinoviev's outfit was also recovering from a 1-0 opening loss to Nigeria on Thursday.

At the Emir Sports Complex, CSKA Moscow made a fine start, although they came close through Tanya Kozyrenko in the 12th minute and also failed to convert another chance three minutes later.

The breakthrough finally came in the 29th minute as Daria Yakovleva broke the deadlock to open the scoring for CSKA.

Article continues below

After the break, their hope for a comeback was dashed when Tatyana Kozyrenko doubled the lead for CSKA 13 minutes from time.

The result has left the Central Africans bottom of the table with no points from two matches and they will be hoping for a better ending against Nigeria in their final game on Tuesday.

In the other result, Nigeria claimed their second win of the competition, defeating Uzbekistan 1-0 to go top of the log.