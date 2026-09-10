Enrique praises Dembélé after criticising him: and responds to the thorny question

Luis Enrique had no trouble praising his players after Paris Saint-Germain thumped Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in the UEFA Champions League. Then came the thorny question of the Ballon d'Or, and with so many contenders in his own squad, the PSG manager was spoilt for choice.

Paris Saint-Germain roared out of the blocks in Europe despite a stuttering domestic campaign. In the French league they have managed just two draws and one defeat.

Against Slovan, the Parisians simply took over. Ferran Torres struck a hat-trick and Ousmane Dembélé bagged a brace, teeing up two more for a team-mate, while Fabián Ruiz added another.

Enrique praises Dembélé

Enrique rang the changes during the match, resting several stars, and Dembélé played only an hour as he gradually rebuilds his fitness.

The Spaniard could not hide his admiration for his French forward. "We did a wonderful job and played very well," he told Canal+ afterwards, as carried by "Foot Mercato".

Dembélé, though, earned the biggest praise. "Today, I think the one who surprised me most is Ousmane Dembélé. What strength! With the ball and without it."

Where does it come from? "Is this because he was criticised by me? No, no, this is Ousmane himself. When I see this level from Ousmane, it is highly enjoyable, and I enjoy seeing him every day with these ambitions."

Enrique had left Dembélé out between the two halves of the clash with Rennes, then handed him a spell away from the club's training centre at the start of the season to recharge.

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Talk soon turned to the Ballon d'Or, with more than one PSG player on the shortlist.

"There is only one person who has to choose the players who take part," Enrique said. "I tried to choose the best players for this match, but Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Doué are two amazing players."

Pressed on the race itself, the Spaniard refused to name a single favourite. "Khvicha can win it, and so can Dembélé, Vitinha and Fabián."

He went on: "This is a wonderful thing for me and for our fans. To have this number of players capable of winning the Ballon d'Or."

For all those contenders, Enrique made clear individual awards do not move him much.

"Our fans are chanting today: Ousmane, the Ballon d'Or, but in the future we might hear this chant for another player," he said.

Paris Saint-Germain have 10 of the 30 nominees on the Ballon d'Or shortlist: Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, Fabián Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Marquinhos, João Neves, Willian Pacho and Ferran Torres.

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