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The Paris Saint-Germain coach speaks on several issues ahead of the clash with City

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Luis Enrique has had his say on the Manchester City case ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's trip to face the English champions in the Champions League tomorrow, Wednesday, urging respect for the proceedings and patience until the relevant body delivers its final decision, while insisting that what City have produced on the pitch deserves appreciation.

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, the Spaniard said: "There is a lot of noise around the big clubs. We have to wait for the final decision from the person authorised to make it. We wait, and I hope things go well for Manchester City because everything they have done on the pitch has been incredible. All the titles they have won are deserved. We have to wait for whoever takes the decision."

He added, according to the network "RMC Sport": "It is a surprising matter, but we have to respect the proceedings and wait for the decision. If I limit my comments to their performance on the pitch, then they deserve these awards."

City face more than 100 charges of breaching the Premier League's financial rules. They maintain their innocence and await the final ruling.

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Enrique also had warm words for City's level under former coach Pep Guardiola and current boss Enzo Maresca, insisting the English side boast an outstanding group of players.

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"I have enjoyed watching Manchester City's matches under Pep Guardiola and Maresca," the PSG coach said. "They are enjoyable and entertaining matches. They attack a lot but they also defend. They are at their peak, as they have won all their matches. They are at the top, and they have many outstanding players and a coach with a clear vision. It is a motivating challenge."

Asked whether the City fixture represents a defining test of his side's season, Enrique insisted the result will not settle anything, arguing that the true picture of where teams stand only emerges after Christmas.

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He continued: "We started the season brilliantly, but we have not achieved the results we deserve. In the league, we are in a different situation. We are not used to this, but I am not worried. We will play this match away from home against one of the best teams in Europe. We have strong motivation to prove our level, and that we are capable of overcoming difficulties."

On his attacking options, the PSG coach said a fully available squad gives him a better chance to assess what his team can do, while flagging up the difficulty of the test awaiting them at City's stadium.

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Changing his approach to counter City's attacking style? Not a chance. Enrique made clear PSG will try to produce their usual performance without abandoning their technical identity.

"Do you think I am going to change my style?" he said. "The full-backs attack a lot too. We will try to play as usual, in the same usual way."

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Gianluigi Donnarumma's departure from Paris for Manchester City also came up, and Enrique said: "I really admire Donnarumma. His departure was difficult, but he is at the same level he was at in Paris, and I hope he enjoys his time in Manchester."

The Ballon d'Or debate drew visible irritation from the Spaniard, who insisted PSG have more than one player worthy of the award and that last season's success was never down to one man.

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"I am fed up with the Ballon d'Or," he said. "What I hope for is that we win this award. We have players who deserve it. Last year, we won the award for best team. We proved that Ousmane Dembele was not the only one who deserved it. I am fed up with the Ballon d'Or."

Staying calm under pressure was another theme, with Enrique pointing to the wild swings in how goalscorers are judged and insisting football never comes without criticism.

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He went on: "There are different situations. Ferran Torres has scored many goals, and that is a positive thing after three matches, but if they do not score, chaos will reign. On the other hand, if players who do not usually score, like Mika Godts, score a hat-trick, he becomes the new Platini. You have to keep calm, because that is football."

His message to the club's youngsters was blunt. "What I say to the youngsters when they come to training is: do you know where we are? You will be criticised all the time. This is the life of a professional player. You have to get used to it."



