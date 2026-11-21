Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a major blow during their match against Nice after French forward Désiré Doué sustained a serious knee injury in the first half, forcing him to leave the pitch on a stretcher amid fears that his season could end early and that he will miss upcoming fixtures. The development leaves Spanish coach Luis Enrique facing a fresh crisis over the Parisian side's attacking options.

Advertisement

Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that Doué got hurt trying to dribble past a Nice player, when his knee twisted badly. He immediately signalled to the coaching staff that he needed to come off. Clearly in pain and distress, he then left the pitch on a stretcher. His teammates and the coaching staff looked worried, and with good reason: the injury looked bad from the very first moments.

Doué is expected to undergo medical tests in the hours after the match to establish the exact nature and severity of the injury. Until the results are officially confirmed, though, his reaction after the fall and the way he left the pitch have raised serious fears of a lengthy absence. His season with Paris Saint-Germain could even be over.

Doué's role in the match made the blow even harder to take. The Parisian side had struggled against Nice after falling a goal behind early on, and the French forward was decisive in their second goal, once again showing he can influence a result. Then his participation became a source of concern for a team who could lose one of their key players at a crucial stage of the season.

Luis Enrique's problems are mounting. He is already facing a crisis without Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who suffered a cruciate ligament tear in the Champions League match against Barcelona. Now the Spanish coach must find a way to cover significant absences in attack, particularly if medical tests confirm that Doué will be out for a long period and miss the rest of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the match, Luis Enrique acknowledged the seriousness of the injury but insisted on waiting for the final test results before giving a definitive verdict on its nature. He said: "We have to wait for the results of the tests tomorrow, but it is a serious injury, that is clear. We saw it on television." Injuries like this happen in professional football, he added, and the team must accept it and deal with it, however difficult the situation is for the player and the club.

The Paris Saint-Germain coach said he had spoken to Doué once the player had gone to the dressing room, and backed him to recover and come back stronger. Again, though, he stressed that the length of the absence and the nature of the injury depend on the results of the medical tests. Until then, the Parisian club can only wait anxiously. They fear losing another attacking player, and Doué could also miss the UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Spain, scheduled for March.