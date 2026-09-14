Luis Enrique struck a cautious note over Achraf Hakimi's fitness after Paris Saint-Germain's win at Brest on Sunday.

The Morocco full-back pulled up with a muscle injury and had to come off a few minutes before the break during PSG's clash with Brest in Ligue 1.

Hakimi was clearly troubled by the problem in his right adductor. He stopped on the touchline, checked the spot himself, then asked to be taken off. It was PSG's first real injury scare of the season.

With the international break looming, the timing could hardly be worse for Paris.

Quizzed on the injury after the match, the PSG boss offered little.

Luis Enrique said, according to "Foot Mercato": "Hakimi? I hope the injury is not serious, it is difficult to determine that. He will undergo a medical examination tomorrow."

The Parisians must now wait for the scans to reveal the true extent of the damage and how long their Moroccan will be sidelined.

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