Enrique adds to the mystery over the nature of Achraf Hakimi's injury

Luis Enrique struck a cautious note over Achraf Hakimi's fitness following Paris Saint-Germain's win at Brest on Sunday.

Morocco full-back Hakimi limped off with a muscle injury a few minutes before the end of the first half during PSG's Ligue 1 clash at Brest.

An injury to his right adductor muscle clearly hampered the defender, who stopped on the touchline to examine the problem himself before signalling to come off. It marked PSG's first injury blow of the season.

With the international break looming, his early exit will worry those in the French capital.

Asked about the injury, the PSG boss offered little else.

Luis Enrique said, according to "Foot Mercato": "Hakimi? I hope the injury is not serious, it is difficult to determine that. He will undergo a medical examination tomorrow."

PSG must now wait on the results of those tests to gauge the nature of the injury and how long the Moroccan could be sidelined.

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