Enough to build 36 new schools: the huge scale of Premier League wages revealed

With the new season in full swing, the press have started poring over a staggering set of numbers laying bare just how much Premier League clubs pour into their players' wages.

British newspaper "The Sun", citing the Spotrac website, report that champions Arsenal top the table on 175.24 million pounds sterling, despite not boasting any of the three highest-paid players.

Erling Haaland is the highest earner in the Premier League, yet his Manchester City sit 9.52 million pounds sterling behind Arsenal.

Second on that list is Virgil van Dijk, whose Liverpool spend 165.1 million pounds sterling to take third place.

Manchester United come fourth on 157.97 million pounds sterling and Tottenham fifth on 118.82, with Chelsea sixth on 114.07.

These enormous annual wage bills show just how detached the Premier League has become from the real world its supporters live in.

The average price of a UK home stood at 273,000 pounds sterling as of July 2026. The money handed to the league's stars would buy 5,978 of them.

NHS nurses earn between 37,000 and 42,000 pounds sterling a year. On that basis, the Premier League could employ between 38,857 and 44,108 new nurses.

A new school costs 45 million pounds sterling to build on average, so the yearly wage budget could put up 36 of them.

The report noted that the earnings of just 542 top-flight stars also match the gross domestic product of some small nations, such as Cape Verde, who played at the World Cup last summer.

Together, the top six spend a colossal 896.92 million pounds sterling. The remaining 14 clubs manage 732.49 million pounds sterling between them.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea therefore account for around 54.9% of all wages in the league.

Spending among the big six averages 149.5 million pounds sterling, against 52.5 million pounds sterling for each of the other clubs. That is roughly 2.85 times as much per club.

At the other end, the bottom three of Ipswich, Hull and Coventry muster a combined 48.15 million pounds sterling.

That works out at almost three percent of the Premier League's total wage spend.

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