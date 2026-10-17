English media full of praise for outstanding former Ajax player in Premier League

Jorrel Hato has earned glowing reviews from the English media after Chelsea's 0-2 away win over Everton on Saturday afternoon. The 20-year-old Netherlands international supplied an assist against the Liverpool side, earning praise and positive ratings across the English press.

After Pep Chavarria pulled out with minor physical problems, Hato was a somewhat surprising inclusion in Chelsea's starting XI. The former Ajax player seized his chance, contributing to Pedro Neto's opening goal. The Portuguese struck only 44 seconds into the second half.

Holding off his opponent, Morgan Rogers found Hato with a backheel to start the move for the opening goal. The Dutchman surged forward at pace and sent in a low cross for Neto to fire Chelsea into the lead.

The Evening Standard gave Hato a 7, impressed by how the left-back performed despite his last-minute addition to the starting XI. "He capped a strong performance with a fine assist for Neto," wrote journalist Dom Smith, singling out the Dutchman's attacking contribution.

Also impressed, Metro gave Hato a 7, highlighting how he got past his opponent in the move for the opening goal. "He got forward well for Chelsea's opening goal and showed plenty of pace and strength to hold off his opponent and pull the ball back across goal for Neto," was their verdict on the former Ajax player.

For his tactical discipline and for neutralising Everton's threat from the flanks, GOAL gave the Netherlands international a 7, focusing on his defensive qualities. According to GOAL, Hato maintained his position excellently until his substitution in stoppage time, helping Chelsea keep their defensive organisation intact.

The highest rating came from The False 9, who gave Hato an 8 for his clever movement in the build-up to the opening goal and his decisive low cross to Neto.







