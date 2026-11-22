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Matthijs de Ligt made his first Premier League start in almost 12 months on Sunday. He'll want to forget it quickly. The Dutchman's glaring blunders set up a painful 4-0 defeat and brought scathing reviews from the British media.

Manchester United's defence unravelled after just seven minutes. De Ligt made a huge error of judgement, then Leny Yoro brought down Alexander Isak as he broke through and Yoro was sent off. Liverpool scored twice soon afterwards to go 2-0 up, with De Ligt looking poor again.

“It is a mystery what he was thinking when he let the ball go and gave Isak the chance to break through, leading to the red card,” writes the Manchester Evening News, which gives De Ligt a 3. “Pochettino seems to rate him, but this was a painful return to the Premier League.”

Daily Express is just as scathing, giving the Netherlands international a 2 for his performance. The outlet cannot imagine De Ligt appearing in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI again in the near future.

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“It was torture watching the Dutchman wander around at the back. Rarely have United players looked so overwhelmed in a Premier League match. It was a surprising start for the former Ajax player, and it is hard to imagine him getting another one soon.”

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“The bold decision to start De Ligt for the first time in almost a year backfired completely,” says The Sun. “He was all over the place and responsible for both early goals conceded.”

The British tabloid says De Ligt wasn't ready and gives him a 3. “He was not match-fit and bizarrely let the ball fly over his head in the build-up to Yoro’s red card. He was slow and listless, then dropped too deep for Wirtz’s goal.”

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“Fortunately, Isak did not have his shooting boots on, because the Swede won every duel,” The Sun continues. “It is hard not to feel sympathy for him after such a lengthy absence, but it is baffling that he stayed on the pitch for the whole match.”

The BBC is just as critical of De Ligt. “His first Premier League start in almost 12 months, at the heart of a three-man defence, turned into a nightmare because of an early error that led to the opening goal and Yoro’s red card. From that point on, he struggled badly.”