English media are running out of superlatives for Brian Brobbey after hat-trick against Manchester City

Brian Brobbey heads to Zeist in buoyant mood. The Sunderland striker hit a hat-trick against Manchester City in a 5-3 defeat and drew glowing praise across the English media.

"The hat-trick hero. Three close-range goals, but the Dutchman will be hugely frustrated that he is taking the match ball home but no points," wrote BBC Sport. The British broadcaster gave him a 10 for his display.

The Guardian picked out the powerful striker and Enzo Le Fée as Sunderland's attacking bright spots despite the defeat. Brobbey's first goal in particular drew attention. "With a pinpoint pass to Brobbey, Le Fée showed why he was one of the standouts. The striker's first touch was clever, after which he beat the advancing Gianluigi Donnarumma with the outside of his right foot."

Sky Sports highlighted the outstanding numbers posted by the 24-year-old forward. "He personally recorded a higher expected goals value than every Premier League team this weekend, with the exception of his own side." The English outlet also noted that Brobbey is only the sixth player in the Premier League to score a hat-trick and still finish on the losing side.

"Hat-trick hero Brobbey gave City plenty to think about," was the headline in The Athletic. "Brobbey's hat-trick tells only half the story of his impact on this match. Time and again, he was in the right place to finish attacks that had been created by his team-mates, but his contribution went far beyond that. Throughout the match, he caused City major problems."

The renowned sports outlet also felt Brobbey gave Manchester City defender Rúben Dias a torrid time. "He tried to rough up Brobbey early on, as he so often does. But on two occasions he was simply brushed aside. That set the tone for the rest of the match."

Meanwhile, The Telegraph felt the Dutchman was barely containable. "Brobbey completed his hat-trick shortly before the hour mark, on an afternoon when for long periods he was almost impossible to stop. After that, City got away with it at certain moments."