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Como's Argentine midfielder Nico Paz has emerged as one of the leading names expected to move in 2027, with Manchester United interested in signing him as cover for a possible departure of their Portuguese captain Bruno Fernandes from Old Trafford.

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According to British newspaper The Athletic, Paz has been in superb form for Como and Argentina, with 11 goals so far this season. Two of them came against Manchester United in the Champions League in October.

The next transfer market is already drawing attention. The new year brings two windows, giving clubs the chance to reshape players' futures and add the kind of talent that can shift the balance of power.

Como signed Paz from Real Madrid in 2024 for €6 million. The deal gave the Spanish giants the right to buy him back in each of the following three summer windows, for €8 million, €9 million and €10 million respectively.

Those terms were renegotiated in June. Como now have to pay Real Madrid €60 million, while the buy-back clause has risen to €80 million and can only be activated in 2027.

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Sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking to the newspaper on condition of anonymity, say Paz does not currently favour a return to Real Madrid.

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He could change his mind if Madrid guaranteed him a key, influential role in the side. So far, that hasn't happened.

If Real Madrid don't trigger the clause, the sources explained, Como will be free to sell him in the normal way. They added that no interested club has yet made an offer or a move as strong as Tottenham Hotspur's in 2025.

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That's partly down to the buy-back clause itself, which complicates matters for any club wanting to sign him.

Even so, interest in Paz is growing. Manchester United have put him on their list of potential options in case Bruno Fernandes leaves Old Trafford.

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Fernandes recently confirmed that talks over extending his contract have stalled. His current deal expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, though Manchester United hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The Portuguese could still leave in the near future, and that's prompting the English club to study the alternatives.

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Manchester United's project and the club's enduring appeal count in their favour with Paz, the sources stressed, although Old Trafford may not be his preferred destination right now.

Champions League qualification is expected to weigh on his decision. It could also help that he shares the same agents as head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

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Competition for the 22-year-old is expected to be fierce, though, and United have other candidates in mind for the same position.