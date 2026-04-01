Chelsea suffered its biggest-ever Premier League loss in the 2024/25 season, the club announced on Wednesday via its official channels. The London club recorded a loss of no less than £262 million. That equates to just over €300 million.

This breaks the previous record by a considerable margin. In 2011, Manchester City reported a loss of £197.5 million, equivalent to €226 million. Chelsea’s loss therefore amounts to roughly €75 million.

This massive financial loss comes despite the club recording its second-highest turnover in its history. The Blues generated £490.9 million (€563 million) in revenue.

Since the BlueCo takeover, Chelsea has spent over a billion euros in the transfer market. The signings of Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo cost the club 121 and 116 million euros respectively.

A further €150 million was paid for the signings of Wesley Fofana (€80 million) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (€70 million). Moreover, Chelsea handed out long-term contracts to young talents, who joined for tens of millions.

A UEFA fine of 31 million euros – for breaching financial regulations – was also imposed in the 2024/25 financial year. Chelsea must also fear missing out on Champions League revenue next season.

The team, currently managed by Liam Rosenior, is sixth in the Premier League. That final position would not qualify them for the lucrative Champions League at the end of the year.