England will help Man Utd seal Wan-Bissaka deal, says U21 coach Boothroyd

The 21-year-old full-back's club future is being thrashed out between United and Crystal Palace while he attempts to deliver Euro glory for his nation

Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd insists that he and the rest of his staff will do whatever is necessary to facilitate Aaron Wan-Bissaka's potential switch from to .

Wan-Bissaka, 21, is currently in with the rest of the , who are hoping for glory in this summer's Euro 2019 competition.

But while he represents his country, back in England the Red Devils and Palace continue to negotiate his transfer.

Reports suggest that while the Eagles rejected a bid worth £50 million ($63m) for their star, United will return with an improved offer.

The defender's absence for international duty obviously presents certain difficulties in closing any deal, but Boothroyd is not concerned about the issue causing potential disruption in his squad.

"It seems like it's been going on for a long time," the coach said in reference to Wan-Bissaka's transfer saga.

"We had a similar situation in last time with Jordan Pickford, a lot of speculation.

" agreed the deal they worked very closely with us, they were very respectful in terms of not getting involved in our training and our build-up and in the end it was done - with the medicals in a hotel down the road away from everybody else.

"If that was to happen we certainly wouldn't be blocking anybody, we'd be talking to people and seeing if we can help out in any way provided both clubs were happy with it.

"If that happens we'll oblige. and if it doesn't suit us then we'll find a time when it does."

Amid that intense speculation, Wan-Bissaka hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in England's Euro bow after a late own goal gifted a 2-1 victory.

"He's disappointed obviously with the way that the own goal turned out," Boothroyd added.

"With all the noise that's surrounding him at the minute you can imagine if you and I were in that position we'd probably be a lot different to what he is.

"He's very calm, he's very measured, he doesn't say a great deal but if he plays tomorrow night I'm expecting the same sort of focus, the same sort of energy and I expect him to bounce back."