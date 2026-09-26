Barcelona star Lamine Yamal gave the world champions at Wembley the lead inside two minutes. According to data provider Opta, it was the earliest goal England have conceded at the national stadium in almost 70 years.

Only twice in their entire international history have England conceded earlier at Wembley. Hungary struck in the first minute in 1953, then the Scots did the same in 1957, 69 years ago.

Yamal capitalised on a serious lapse in concentration from England centre-back Marc Guehi (Manchester City) for his early goal. As the last man, he carelessly lost the ball to the Barca star. Yamal then drove straight into the box and, despite Guehi's pressure, coolly slotted past England keeper James Trafford to put Spain ahead.

How has Lamine Yamal started the new season at Barcelona?

That goal was another sign of his outstanding start to the season at club level. In eight competitive appearances for Barcelona so far, the 19-year-old has already recorded eight goals and six assists in 2026/27. For Spain, meanwhile, it was his eighth goal in his 34th international.

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Spain's big target is to follow in the footsteps of the previous golden generation around Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Co, who won three major tournaments in a row between 2008 and 2012 (Euro 2008, World Cup 2010, Euro 2012). Yamal and Co. could, after the Euro title in 2024 and the World Cup title in 2026, repeat the same feat at the next European Championship, which will take place in Great Britain and Ireland in 2028.