England draw Italy & Germany in UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage
James Westwood
Getty
England have been drawn against Italy and Germany in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group stage.
Hungary complete the line up in League A, Group 3, with the Three Lions set to come up against the Italy side that beat them in the final of Euro 2020 while also renewing hostilities with Germany, who they beat in the last 16 of that competition.
England made it the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League but failed to make it through their group in 2021-22, and will have a tough task on their hands to improve on that showing after being drawn in the fabled 'group of death'.
More to follow.