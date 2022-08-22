England and Man City striker Ellen White announces retirement from football

The striker has confirmed she's hanging up her boots.

England Women all-time record goalscorer Ellen White announced her retirement from football on Monday at 33 years old. She bows out of the game on a high, helping the Lionesses beat Germany in the Euro 2022 final in her final game this summer.

White retires having registered an incredible 113 England caps, during which time she netted a record 52 times.

She also enjoyed a storied club career, taking in spells with Chelsea, Leeds, Arsenal and Birmingham City, before her most recent stint at Manchester City. She was contracted for another year with the Cityzens, but has instead decided to call time on her career.

What has White said about her retirement?

"This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me," White wrote in a statement.

"This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine. It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.

"My dreams came true on the 31st July, winning The Euros and becoming a European Champion. I have been very lucky to have played for a number of teams in my career.

"It has been a huge honour to have represented some of the biggest clubs in England and to have worn the shirt and created some unbelievable memories. Thank you to all the clubs that have given me the opportunity to be a part of your football club."

White went on to thank all the clubs she represented, as well as her managers, team-mates and backroom staff.

Inspiring the next generation

"This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness," she added.

"You don't have to be the best at something to make your dreams come true, just look at me. Hard work, dedication, passion and love for what you do are a great recipe. Don't ever let someone tell you 'you can't do something or achieve your dreams'.

"I was once told I couldn't play in the boys team and I would never play for England. Now I am retiring having made 113 caps with 52 goals for England and a European Champion. Go out there and be the very best version of you!

"Finally, let's use the momentum from the Euro's win to make sure that every young person in all communities has the opportunity to play and feel connected."