Real Madrid have wasted no time rewarding their standout performer. The Spanish giants have opened talks over a new contract for England international Jude Bellingham, moving early to secure his future and shut down any attempt to lure him away after the explosion he has produced under Jose Mourinho.

Numbers that force the board to act

Bellingham's blistering start in La Liga triggered the decision. Two goals and three assists in just four matches confirm that he is the driving force behind Mourinho's new project at the Bernabeu.

The England star's current deal runs until the summer of 2029. Even so, the board believes his form deserves fresh financial recognition befitting his status as one of the team's leaders.

According to the reliable journalist Ramon Alvarez, Real Madrid officials have already opened contacts with the player's inner circle to raise his annual salary and extend his contract by additional years. It fits the club's policy of tying down their biggest stars, the same policy that recently produced Vinicius Junior's renewal after a long controversy over his future.

The 127 million deal proves its success

Bellingham, aged 22, joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Dortmund in a huge deal worth 127 million euros. He quickly proved that every euro was a shrewd investment.

Since pulling on the white shirt, the midfielder has played 145 matches, scoring 48 goals and setting up 36 more, figures unusual for a player in his position.

His impact went far beyond the numbers. He was decisive as the team lifted its biggest titles, contributing directly to the Champions League triumph in 2023-2024, the European Super Cup and the Spanish league title. In doing so, he turned from a promising signing into one of the icons of the new generation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Florentino Perez's board want to send a clear message with this move: Bellingham is not for sale. He is the cornerstone of Real Madrid's future under Mourinho.