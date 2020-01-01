#EndSARS: Ozil, Rashford, Rudiger, Kanoute join Nigeria protest against police brutality

Football stars across the globe are gradually throwing their weight behind those in the West African country who want an end to police brutality

’s Mesut Ozil, ’s Marcus Rashford, goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, duo Tammy Abraham and Antonio Rudiger, as well as former African Footballer of the Year Frederic Kanoute, have lent their voices to the protest against police brutality in .

There have been ongoing protests in the West African nation over the week with citizens agitating for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

SARS officers have been accused of harassing, robbing and killing youths for no just reasons over the last few years.

More teams

In February, they killed a footballer in Ogun State – Tiamiyu Kazeem, who was the vice-captain of Remo Stars, a club in the Nigerian second division.

Article continues below

On Saturday, Arsenal legend Ian Wright joined Serie A club AS Roma in supporting the public outcry even though another citizen was killed by the police during a peaceful protest in Oyo State.

"Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let's make this a trending topic everywhere #EndSARS. My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. #EndPoliceBrutality," Ozil wrote.

Horrible to hear what’s been going on in Nigeria. Let's make this a trending topic everywhere ▶️ #EndSARS - My thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected. 🇳🇬💚 #EndPoliceBrutality — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 11, 2020

"My thoughts and prayers with all of those affected #EndSARS," Rashford tweeted.

My thoughts and prayers with all of those affected 🇳🇬 #EndSARS https://t.co/BnFJWjITkG — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 11, 2020

Despite his international allegiance to , Chelsea's Tammy Abraham who was born to a Nigerian father showed his solidarity with a broken heart emoji.

Police brutality in Nigeria needs attention. You do that to your own people.💔 It is so sad what is going on there. 🇳🇬 This has to end ❌🙏🏾 #PeaceFirst #EndSARS — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 10, 2020

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda who won the Nigeria Professional Football League title with in 2019, also called for an end to the killings and described Nigeria as his second home.

I have lived in naija🇳🇬 for some years and I have many friends there, so therefore considered to be my second home. The killing must stop🛑, I stand for my naija brothers and sisters ✊🏻🇳🇬. #EndPoliceBrutality #endkillings #solidarity @ojeksaikhoje @tayo_taiwo pic.twitter.com/jqeFUAfzAA — lion 16 (@fataud1) October 10, 2020