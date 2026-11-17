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Speaking from Brazil’s training camp, Real Madrid talent Endrick has dealt a blow to AC Milan, Roma and every club trying to sign him in the winter transfer window.

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Since last summer, Brazilian talent Endrick, born in 2006, has been at the centre of transfer rumours and negotiations. AC Milan and Roma both tried to sign him in August without much success, and both clubs are still pushing hard ahead of January.

After Brazil's match against Singapore, Endrick stopped in the mixed zone to answer Brazilian journalists' questions about his future. His response, reported by ESPN’s Sports Center Brazil was not what the clubs interested in him had expected.

Starring for Brazil - Carlo Ancelotti handed Endrick a start alongside Vinicius Junior and Estevao in an unfamiliar Brazil front three. Playing as a No 9, Endrick assisted one of Vinicius's first 3 goals before scoring the goal that made it 4-0 from one of Estevao's many assists.

Brazil beat Singapore 7-0 and Endrick played all 90 minutes. His outing showed he would be ready for far more playing time once back in Madrid than Mourinho has given him.

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Limited playing time under Mourinho - Endrick began the season injured at Real Madrid. He recovered from the muscle problem but has played only 141 minutes, despite Vinicius's enforced absences on several occasions because of his lengthy suspension. Endrick has started just one match, recording 1 goal and 1 assist in the remarkable Champions League comeback against Roma that he helped spark.

Endrick wants to stay - AC Milan and Roma have long been in contact with Roc Nation, the agency that represents him. They are pushing for a move in the January window, possibly on loan or even through a permanent deal providing for a purchase from the end of the season. Until now, José Mourinho had always made clear he wanted to keep Endrick in Madrid, but today the Brazilian himself (almost) shut the door on leaving the Merengues.

In the mixed zone, Endrick voiced no complaints about his limited playing time. Instead, he reiterated his love for Real Madrid, a club he never wants to leave: "Limited playing time? I think that’s a decision for Mourinho to make, isn’t it? Of course, I’m always ready to help Real Madrid, who are the biggest club in the world. I hope I can stay there for life to help Real and always be of help to my team-mates".