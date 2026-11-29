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The fallout from Manchester United's resounding defeat to Brentford did not stop at the boundaries of Old Trafford. The anger spread to the Carrington training centre on Sunday, in an incident that required police intervention to prevent an attempted fan protest, hours after the heavy 4-0 defeat that piled further pressure on the team and their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

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Portuguese newspaper A Bola, citing English press reports, says around 15 Manchester United supporters turned up at Carrington while youth team matches were under way, intent on venting their fury at the first team's slump. Club staff shut the gates immediately to keep them out of the facilities.

The incident drew a heavy security response. Four patrol cars and a police van arrived at the training centre, joining the club's own security staff to bring the situation under control. A senior officer questioned several of the fans and took a particular interest in the fact that some protesters had covered their faces as they tried to organise themselves around the perimeter.

The protesters had missed one crucial detail, though. The first-team players weren't at Carrington when they arrived. The squad had Sunday off, their first rest day since new manager Mauricio Pochettino took charge. So for all the tension inside the club, the fans never got to confront the players or the coaching staff directly.

The protest came less than 24 hours after a painful 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Thousands of supporters left before the final whistle, and angry chants rained down on the players, including: "They don't deserve to wear this shirt".

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Fans also loudly booed sporting director Jason Wilcox, a sign of how far the criticism had spread among the fanbase.

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Pochettino tried to calm things down at full-time, asking his players to do a lap of honour to salute the fans who had stayed in the stands despite the heavy defeat.

The results lay bare the scale of the crisis. United sit 19th in the Premier League and have won only three of their 18 matches in all competitions this season.

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History makes for grim reading too. United have conceded in 12 consecutive matches for the first time since the 1930-31 season, and only the second time ever.

They're also the first team in Premier League history to concede at least two goals in seven consecutive matches. Those numbers only pile more pressure on Pochettino and his players, with anger growing among the fans and calls for the team to steady the ship.