Yan Diomande has completed his move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid, the Spanish giants have confirmed. The deal for the 19-year-old winger is worth around €140 million. That makes Diomande the most expensive signing in Real Madrid's history, with the Ivorian taking the record from Jude Bellingham.

Real and Leipzig had been in talks over Diomande for some time. Marca, Sky Sport and AS had already reported that the two clubs had reached an agreement.

The Ivorian has signed a seven-year contract with Los Blancos. He is now tied to Madrid for the long term.

Diomande is Real's sixth signing since the return of José Mourinho. The Spanish giants have strengthened heavily in this transfer window.

Before him, Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Carlos Espí had also signed in Madrid. Diomande is the latest addition to the squad.

Last summer, Leipzig triggered Diomande's release clause at Leganés. That took him to Germany for just €20 million.

Across the Bundesliga campaign, Diomande emerged as one of the division's standout attractions. In 36 official matches for Leipzig, the attacker recorded 13 goals and nine assists.