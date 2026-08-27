Al-Hilal have ended the career of one of their most important stars of recent years at the club, with the defender falling out of Simone Inzaghi's plans.

The Saudi giants want a strong squad to reclaim the league and the AFC Champions League Elite, having spent years struggling to add anything beyond the King's Cup and the domestic Super Cup to their honours list.

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Al-Hilal have resolved the Ali Al-Bulaihi crisis, according to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah", agreeing a financial settlement that will see him leave before the summer window shuts.

Nothing more about his next destination has emerged, though he has recently been linked with Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah.

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One of the club's biggest names over the past decade, Al-Bulaihi won a string of domestic and continental honours after arriving from Al-Fateh in 2017.

He played 263 matches, scoring 23 goals and providing 3 assists. Along the way he lifted 14 trophies, most notably five Saudi league titles and two AFC Champions League crowns.