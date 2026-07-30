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Siep Engelen

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End of the road for Ajax’s million-euro signing: ‘It is over. But who is going to buy him now?’

Ajax vs Vojvodina
Ajax
Vojvodina
Conference League Qualification
K. Dolberg

Tolu Arokodare's arrival signals the end for Kasper Dolberg at Ajax. At least, that is the view of Jan van Halst and Sam van Royen, as they made clear in their analysis on Ziggo Sport ahead of Ajax v FK Vojvodina. 

Ajax officially presented Tolu on Wednesday. The club have signed the 25-year-old Nigerian on loan for one season from Wolverhampton Wanderers and secured an option to buy for twenty million euros. With Marcos Leonardo already there, Dolberg is expected to make way. 

"This is the end of the road for Dolberg, one hundred per cent," Van Halst says. "That is done. But who is still going to buy him now?" Van Royen asks. "At least, they are not going to make a profit on him any more, because he was bought for 9 million (10 million, ed.)." 

"I don't think so either," Van Halst replies. "But anyway, it is also hopeless for him. Last year, of course, he did not really give off the impression that he wanted to do everything to make his return at Ajax a resounding success." 

"He is of course a wonderfully gifted player, technically, but at a certain age they expect a bit more from you within a team. That is not really in his character." 

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FC Volendam
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Ajax
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Super Liga
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Vojvodina
VOJ
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Macva Sabac
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Last summer Ajax signed Dolberg from Anderlecht for 10 million euros, but he has yet to make a really big impression. He managed 3 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances last season. 

As things stand, Ajax have four strikers in their squad: Tolu, Leonardo, Dolberg and Don-Angelo Konadu. On Thursday, though, Dolberg will still start against FK Vojvodina as usual.

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