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End of the debate: one step remains for Diaby to return to Leverkusen

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M. Diaby
Al Ittihad
Bayer Leverkusen
Saudi Pro League
France
Saudi Arabia
Germany

One step separates Diaby from leaving

German press reports have confirmed that France's Moussa Diaby, the Al-Ittihad winger, is on the verge of returning to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Diaby's name has been linked with an exit from "the Dean" in recent weeks, with Inter Milan and Leverkusen both circling. The player and Al-Ittihad share a desire to go their separate ways.

Read also:Video: behind the scenes of the first meeting between Ronaldo and Postecoglou at Al-Nassr

According to the German edition of "Sky Sports", Diaby has already agreed a contract with Bayer Leverkusen running until the summer of 2031.

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Talks with Al-Ittihad rumble on, but they remain complicated and nowhere near the finish line. Leverkusen are working hard to strike a deal.

Al-Ittihad have shed a host of foreign stars since last January. France's N'Golo Kanté and Karim Benzema led the way out, before Brazil's Fabinho and the Albanian followed at the start of this season.

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