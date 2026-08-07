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End of the debate: Barcelona reach agreement with Al-Hilal over Cancelo

Transfers
J. Cancelo
Al Hilal
Barcelona
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Spain

Barcelona seal it

Barcelona have struck a deal with Saudi side Al-Hilal to sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis this summer, capping weeks of intensive negotiations.

Spanish transfer specialist Juan Jesus reports that the two clubs have reached a final agreement for a fee approaching 10 million euros. Cancelo is set to return to the Catalan club once more.

A two-season contract awaits the Portuguese, who became a direct target for Barcelona as they look to reinforce the right flank ahead of the new campaign.

The deal accelerated sharply in recent hours. Sporting director Deco moved decisively to seal the player's return.

Read also: Salah changes the rules of the game: has the Saudi project lost its prestige in the face of Turkish cunning?

Club Friendlies
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS

Hansi Flick pushed for the move himself. The Barcelona boss wanted Cancelo back straight away, craving an experienced full-back who can offer plenty going forward.

Cancelo had joined Al-Hilal from Manchester City in the summer of 2024, but he never settled on Saudi pitches and headed to Barcelona on loan last winter.

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