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Manchester United have moved closer to signing a new manager to succeed Michael Carrick, the current coach, whose stock has fallen sharply following a collapse in results in the recent period.

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Manchester United's board have decided to part ways with Carrick during the current international break. The results have been dismal, with just two wins in their last 10 Premier League matches, though they did produce a thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Carrick took charge last January as successor to Portuguese boss Ruben Amorim, then earned a two-year contract in May after leading the team to third place and Champions League qualification. The slide in results has thrown his future back into doubt.

He insisted he was not thinking of resigning after the Aston Villa draw. Even so, reports suggested United's board want the new manager settled before facing Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

"Sky Sports" confirmed today, Wednesday, that United have reached a preliminary agreement with Mauricio Pochettino, the current head coach of the United States national team.

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The English club's board are wrapping up negotiations with the United States Soccer Federation, chiefly over the date for Pochettino's arrival at the Red Devils.

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The United States will play two matches during this international break, and Pochettino is expected on the bench on Saturday and Wednesday against Haiti. He could join United straight afterwards, with a chance of being present for the Liverpool fixture on Sunday 22 November.

His contract with the United States national team includes a clause allowing his departure for more than 8 million euros. That is the sum United will have to pay to secure his services.

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Decisive meeting in Monaco

United's power brokers meet today, Wednesday, at a summit in Monaco. Coach Michael Carrick keeps turning up for work even as his future looks bleak.

Press reports suggest United will announce Carrick's dismissal today after the slide in results.

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The "Daily Mail" reported that Carrick, United's 45-year-old coach, was seen giving a thumbs up to photographers as he arrived at the club's Carrington training ground on Wednesday morning.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are set to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to decide Carrick's fate.

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The pair travelled yesterday to the south of France for a scheduled summit of INEOS officials. Berrada and Wilcox will present their recommendation to Ratcliffe today, and all signs point to Carrick paying the price for his side's worrying slide towards the Premier League relegation zone.

The Old Trafford board want to inform Carrick of their decision face to face, and that may happen within the coming hours.