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Michael Carrick Manchester United 2026-27 Champions LeagueGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
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End of the Carrick era: Manchester United reach an agreement with their new manager

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Manchester United have moved closer to signing a new manager to succeed Michael Carrick, the current coach, whose stock has fallen sharply following a collapse in results in the recent period.

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Manchester United's board have decided to part ways with Carrick during the current international break. The results have been dismal, with just two wins in their last 10 Premier League matches, though they did produce a thrilling 4-4 draw with Aston Villa.

Carrick took charge last January as successor to Portuguese boss Ruben Amorim, then earned a two-year contract in May after leading the team to third place and Champions League qualification. The slide in results has thrown his future back into doubt.

He insisted he was not thinking of resigning after the Aston Villa draw. Even so, reports suggested United's board want the new manager settled before facing Liverpool at Anfield on 22 November.

"Sky Sports" confirmed today, Wednesday, that United have reached a preliminary agreement with Mauricio Pochettino, the current head coach of the United States national team.

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The English club's board are wrapping up negotiations with the United States Soccer Federation, chiefly over the date for Pochettino's arrival at the Red Devils.

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The United States will play two matches during this international break, and Pochettino is expected on the bench on Saturday and Wednesday against Haiti. He could join United straight afterwards, with a chance of being present for the Liverpool fixture on Sunday 22 November.

His contract with the United States national team includes a clause allowing his departure for more than 8 million euros. That is the sum United will have to pay to secure his services.

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Decisive meeting in Monaco

United's power brokers meet today, Wednesday, at a summit in Monaco. Coach Michael Carrick keeps turning up for work even as his future looks bleak.

Press reports suggest United will announce Carrick's dismissal today after the slide in results.

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The "Daily Mail" reported that Carrick, United's 45-year-old coach, was seen giving a thumbs up to photographers as he arrived at the club's Carrington training ground on Wednesday morning.

Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are set to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to decide Carrick's fate.

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The pair travelled yesterday to the south of France for a scheduled summit of INEOS officials. Berrada and Wilcox will present their recommendation to Ratcliffe today, and all signs point to Carrick paying the price for his side's worrying slide towards the Premier League relegation zone.

The Old Trafford board want to inform Carrick of their decision face to face, and that may happen within the coming hours.

 

 

 

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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