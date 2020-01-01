En-Nesyri's double lifts Sevilla past 10-man Osasuna

The Moroccan forward opened the scoring at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium and later scored the match-winning goal in stoppage time

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a brace as edged Osasuna with a 3-2 victory in Sunday's match.

En-Nesyri found the back of the net in each half of the encounter as Julen Lopetegui's side overcame their visitors at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The international broke the deadlock in Seville in the 13th minute and Lucas Ocampos doubled the lead just before the break.

Despite the expulsion of goalkeeper Sergio Herrera in the second half, Osasuna fought back with two goals in 64th and 74th minutes.

The game was looking to end in a draw before En-Nesyri pounced on Jules Kounde's header to seal maximum points for the hosts in added time.

The brace increased the 22-year-old's tally to four goals in 10 games for Sevilla since his permanent move from in January.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was also in action for Sevilla who moved to third in La Liga after the victory.