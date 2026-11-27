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Neom head coach Christophe Galtier believes three players were behind his side's defeat to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

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Al-Ittihad beat Neom 1-0 at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday evening, on matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League.

Galtier struck a proud note afterwards. Speaking at his post-match press conference, in comments reported by Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", he said: "I want to tell you the same thing I told the players in the dressing room. I am proud of them and I hope they keep the same ambition."

He added: "It was hard to lose this game. Neom played strongly, but Al-Ittihad are also one of the strongest teams in Saudi Arabia."

He continued: "In the first half, Al-Ittihad controlled the game well, and we missed some important chances."

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Galtier also credited his opposite number: "The opposition's substitutions worked and helped them create chances. We created chances too, but we have a young, new team, unlike Al-Ittihad, who have a lot of experience."

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The Frenchman also addressed the absence of his Algerian star Said Benrahma, who had been named in the starting line-up, and the decision to leave French striker Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

Turning to Benrahma, he said: "As for Said Benrahma, he was going to play today, but he felt a muscle problem, so we decided to leave him out to avoid taking a risk."

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He went on: "We missed Said and Lacazette, who are two of Neom's top scorers. We left them out as a precaution after they felt muscle pain. They were supposed to share the playing time, but Alexandre was unable to finish the game after coming on."

Explaining his tactical approach, he said: "Today's plan was based on keeping the ball, because when we studied Al-Ittihad, we found that they are at their best when they have possession."

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He then singled out Al-Ittihad's main threat on the break: "On the counter-attack, Al-Ittihad had a better chance thanks to their Moroccan player, who is very quick (Youssef En-Nesyri)."

Galtier was referring to Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri , who began on the bench after Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jens Wissing opted to start Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena ahead of him.

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Wissing didn't wait long. He took Ilenikhena off at the start of the second half and sent on En-Nesyri, and the switch turned the game completely in Al-Ittihad's favour.

En-Nesyri's movement gave Neom's defence real problems. He went close more than once, but his final touch kept letting him down.

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The breakthrough finally came in the 75th minute. Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar played a long through ball onto En-Nesyri's head, and the Moroccan steered it into the visitors' net.

The referee initially ruled it out for offside, before consulting VAR, which confirmed En-Nesyri's goal was valid.