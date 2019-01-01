Emmanuel Emenike: Former Fenerbahce star joins Belgian club Westerlo

The former Super Eagles attacker has teamed up with the Kemphanen as he hopes to revive his career with the side

Belgian First Division B club Westerlo have announced the signing of Emmanuel Emenike on a free transfer.

The former international last featured for Spanish outfit Las Palma in 2018, after arriving on loan from Greek side Olympiacos.

The 32-year-old attacker failed to make an appearance for the Spanish outfit, due to injury problems as they were relegated from .

In an effort to revive his career, Emenike has teamed up with Bob Peeters’ men after impressing on trial with the Belgian second-tier side.

Emenike started his professional career in , playing for Mpumalanga Black Aces and FC Cape Town before moving to to join Karabukspor in 2009, where he shone, scoring 30 goals in 51 games.

On the back of the commanding displays, the former Super Eagles attacker was snapped up by Turkish giants and was immediately sold to Russian side in 2011 before rejoining the Yellow Canaries two years later.

Emenike went on to spend four years with Fenerbahce, including loan spells at Al Ain and Premier League side .

The attacker who had 37 caps for the three-time African champions, scoring nine goals, played a key role in the Super Eagles 2013 title-winning feat.

The forward could make his debut for Westerlo when they square off with Union Saint-Gilliose in a league game on Saturday.