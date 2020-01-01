Emmanuel Dennis back in squad for Excel Mouscron clash - Club Brugge boss Clement

The Nigeria international has been restored back to the Blue and Black team after he was punished for misconduct

manager Philippe Clement has confirmed Emmanuel Dennis’ return to the squad for their Belgian First Division A clash against Excel Mouscron on Saturday evening.

The 23-year-old forward was suspended for the Blue and Black’s game against German side for misconduct.

The international left the team bus in anger after he was denied his preferred seating position on the bus.

Besides his suspension for their clash against Dortmund, the Super Eagles star was also fined for the incident.

Clement has revealed the forward has apologized to the management of the club as well as to him and his teammates for his conduct.

Subsequently, Dennis has been restored back to the team and will be expected to feature against Excel Mouscron.

“Dennis apologized to the management but also to the players and to myself,” Clement said in a pre-match press conference.

“He was fined by the club. He is part of the selection for Saturday. For me, this story is over.”

Dennis has been with the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit since 2017 when he teamed up with the club from Ukrainian Premier League side Zorya Luhansk.

The forward played a key role as the Blue and Black won the league title in 2017-18 season and also finished top of the Belgian top division in the 2019-20 campaign.

The 23-year-old has made more than 75 appearances for Club Brugge across all competitions and in the current season, he has featured in 10 games, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Dennis will hope to deliver an impressive showing for the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit if he gets to play in the encounter.