Aston Villa have offered Emiliano Martínez to Chelsea. The London club are weighing up a move for the Argentina goalkeeper, according to The Athletic.

Villa paid Parma €30 million for Zion Suzuki last week. The Japan international is set to become first-choice goalkeeper at the Birmingham club.

That has left Aston Villa looking to offload Martínez this summer. They have now offered him to Chelsea, who are considering whether to hand him a contract.

Earlier this summer, Chelsea felt they did not need to sign a new goalkeeper. Roberto Sánchez's blunder in the opening Premier League game against Fulham, a 2-3 win, has now changed that.

Martínez is open to a move to Chelsea, The Athletic adds. What the Blues decide next remains to be seen.

Chelsea would still likely have to pay a modest transfer fee for the Argentina international. Juventus previously had a €10 million bid rejected.