Emiliano Martínez: if we faced Spain today we would beat them, and France frightened me the most

Emiliano Martinez refused to buckle under the weight of the 2026 final. The Argentina goalkeeper issued a direct challenge to world champions Spain, insisting the result would be completely different if the two sides met today.

In a lengthy interview with the programme "Los Edul", Martinez revealed shocking behind-the-scenes details from his career, recounting the moments that forged his legend as one of the most self-sacrificing keepers in the history of the Tango.

A World Cup with a broken finger

Then came the bombshell. Martinez played the entire World Cup with a broken finger, an injury dating back to the Europa League final that would have ended any other player's season.

"I played the entire World Cup with a broken finger," Dibu said. "The doctors put a splint on my finger, and in the first weeks I managed to train by diving with just one arm. A few days before the final match, I was able to train normally."

Patience and sacrifice drove his recovery, and he saved particular praise for coach Lionel Scaloni, who waited for him until the very last moment. "He only made me promise to be honest about whether or not I would be fit to play."

One final operation now looms. Martinez is planning surgery to resolve the finger problems permanently.

A knockout blow that cost him his memory

The finger was not the only injury. He revealed terrifying details of an incident he suffered in the Premier League against Everton: "It was like a knockout blow in a UFC bout, I lost consciousness and remember nothing, they put a metal plate in me at the hospital and I had three teeth knocked out."

Dibu is now circling the upcoming international break for his return. "I need to play with the national team. I intend to return during the international break."

A message to Spain: France are more dangerous

On the 2016 World Cup final that Argentina lost to Spain, Martinez brimmed with confidence over how things might have gone from the spot. "If we had reached penalties, we would have won, I felt it was my day. You sense then that the ball will not go into the net."

He conceded that Spain "deserved to win the final", then threw down a gauntlet. "France impressed me in 2022 more than this current Spain side, they are a very strong team, but I feel that if we played against them today, we would beat them."

His future, he concluded, is tied to the national team until retirement. Lionel Messi remains his role model. "He taught us everything. How to fall and rise again after failure, that is what helped me after the World Cup."