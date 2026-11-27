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Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has praised Argentine Alejandro Garnacho's attitude and commitment in training, insisting there is no rift between them, despite the player dropping out of the team's plans recently and making few appearances since joining the club.

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Questions are mounting over Garnacho's future at Aston Villa after Emery chose to take only two goalkeepers, rather than using the full quota of 12 substitutes, for the Champions League clash with Galatasaray last Tuesday. Villa lost 1-0. The Argentine, left out of the squad, watched from home.

Since joining Aston Villa from Chelsea in the summer transfer window on loan, Garnacho has managed just 34 minutes of Premier League football. That has revived memories of Harvey Elliott, who spent last season at the club on loan from Liverpool but featured in only nine matches all campaign.

Emery denied that leaving Garnacho out pointed to a rift between them. It comes down to his tactical choices, he explained, and the other players available in the squad.

As reported by ESPN, the Spanish coach said: "When he is not in the squad, it is because I have to choose between him and other players as well."

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He added: "I respect him first on a personal level, and second as a player, but he is not playing at the moment for that reason. However, things can change in football. We are playing match after match and I will need every player."

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The Villa boss was full of praise for Garnacho's commitment in training: "Alejandro Garnacho is training very well and his attitude is fantastic. He has a very positive mentality."

Fitness was the real problem early on. Emery revealed that Garnacho rarely featured at the start of the season because he hadn't reached the required physical level, and stressed that this is no longer an issue.

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Emery explained: "He struggled at the start of the season because he was not in good physical condition, but now he is physically ready and training at a good level."

According to the Spaniard, Garnacho and several of his team-mates are performing well in training and have grasped how the coaching staff want to build the team. It's a different picture from two months ago, when the player wasn't physically ready to play with the consistency required.

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Emery signed off by stressing the need to keep working and improving: "We have to keep going and move forward, as a club and as a team, and also for him as a player, and then we will see what happens."

Garnacho's career has been a rollercoaster in recent seasons. He swapped Manchester United for Chelsea last season but never nailed down a regular starting place with the Blues, despite making 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. Now the struggles have resurfaced at Aston Villa.