Emery hopes Neymar returns to Spain and wishes Ronaldo had never left

The former PSG and Arsenal boss has urged the Brazilian to focus his attention on proving he is one of the best players in the world

Unai Emery has expressed his hope that Neymar will return to and that he wishes Cristiano Ronaldo hadn't left to join .

The former boss - who was sacked by the Gunners following a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign - is now back in his homeland having previously enjoyed success with .

Indeed, Emery won three titles with the Andalusians before moving to in 2016, with the 48-year-old having secured seven trophies over a two-season spell in the French capital.

Having worked alongside Neymar in Paris, Emery has revealed that he is keen for the Brazilian to now return to Spain, where he spent three seasons alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at .

With Barca keen to take the 28-year-old back to Camp Nou, Emery told Eurosport: "Now that I am in Spain I would like the best players to be there. I would like Messi to continue, that Cristiano had not left, that Neymar returns. Having those players in our league makes us bigger."

Neymar's attitude and application has often been criticised over the course of his career and Emery is desperate for him to not waste his talent, with the PSG forward capable of moments of brilliance when he's on his game.

"Neymar has a huge heart, you also have to understand people [and] empathise," the former head coach added. "A sports career is short, so [it is important to be] able to focus on moments that your profession requires.

"Neymar must be told: 'Take advantage of these moments where you can be the best in the world, because you have the ability.'

"I have always said that it has been an honour for me to work with him for a year - at a football level he is so impressive [in] training sessions [and] matches."

It could well be that the international has played his last domestic match for PSG, with the French government announcing that football will not be able to resume in the country until September, ending the 2019-20 season.

He could, however, still feature in the , with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi announcing that his side would be willing to play matches outside of France, if it meant prolonging their campaign in Europe.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic bringing a stop to football across the globe, PSG had booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having knocked out Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate.