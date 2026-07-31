Embroiled in a sex scandal! Trial threatens the future of a Real Madrid star

Raúl Asencio, the defender of Spain's Real Madrid, faces a criminal trial this coming September on charges of distributing intimate images involving a minor. The two alleged victims have withdrawn their complaints against him, yet the case still casts a shadow over the future of the 23-year-old on and off the pitch.

Britain's "The Athletic" reported today, Friday, that Asencio faces two charges under Article 197.1.3, paragraphs 2 and 5, of the Spanish Penal Code. The first covers distributing a video without consent, the second sharing a sexually explicit video involving a minor. He will stand trial alongside three of his former teammates from Real Madrid's youth academy.

Judge rejects all defence arguments

The judge overseeing the case threw out every argument the defence lawyers put forward yesterday, Thursday, during the preliminary hearing before the trial, which is scheduled for 3, 4 and 7 September.

Defence lawyers had asked for some evidence to be excluded from the case file, particularly material seized when Spanish police took the defendants' phones, hoping to weaken the case against their clients.

Accusations of obstructing the investigation

In the court documents seen by "The Athletic", the judge stated that the seizures "did not require the consent of the owners" of the phones, upholding the legality of the procedures followed.

The judge went further. He added that "all the defendants made backups of their accounts with the aim of deleting the content before their arrest, with a clear intent to obstruct the investigation into the reported events", a reference to possible attempts to conceal evidence.

A trial that threatens the player's future

This case lands at a critical time for Asencio. He is already struggling on the pitch, and the looming trial piles fresh pressure on a young player trying to prove himself in the ranks of the Royal Club.

Even with the two alleged victims withdrawing their complaints, the Spanish public prosecution chose to press ahead. The decision reflects the seriousness of the charges levelled at the player and his former teammates.