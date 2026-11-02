Embarrassing situation for Real Madrid star: famous international actress rejects private invitation from Vinicius

Vinicius Junior endured an embarrassing week off the pitch, according to a press report on Monday.

The website "Foot Mercato" claims that, as he waits out a four-match suspension and his return to La Liga, the Real Madrid star tried to get close to Sadie Sink, the actress known for her role in Stranger Things.

Numerous reports on social media and in the English press suggest the forward contacted her via Instagram, inviting her to watch a match from the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabeu. She turned him down.

While "Vini" dwells on that alleged rejection, Yan Diomande is seizing on his absence to grab the headlines. The winger has scored four goals and provided four assists in just seven matches. That is enough to convince anyone.