'Embarrassing question' - Liverpool boss Klopp slams Italian reporter after being asked if Naples is a dangerous city

Jurgen Klopp was unamused after being asked if he felt Naples was "a dangerous city" ahead of Liverpool's Champions League visit there.

Klopp called the reporter's question 'embarrassing'

Liverpool visit Napoli on Wednesday

Reds fans advised not to wear colours and to avoid city centre

WHAT HAPPENED? In a press conference ahead of Wednesday's game at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Klopp was asked if, in his experience, Naples was a dangerous city for visitors.

WHAT THEY SAID: Clearly unimpressed, Klopp replied: "That's an embarrassing question from you. You want to create headlines. I really don't understand. Are you from Napoli? Do you think it's a dangerous city? I don't live a normal life in Napoli. I am protected, I go to the hotel and now you ask me what I think about Napoli.

"You know exactly what people are talking about. If 'some' supporters meet 'some' supporters then 'something' can happen. Nothing to do with the city. But I'm not here to create headlines for you, and if you don't know what to ask anymore then that's no problem. I would love to go to the hotel to be honest and concentrate on the game tomorrow. It looks like you don't know what to ask anymore because of the question."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ahead of Wednesday's game, travelling fans have been advised not to make their own way to the stadium and to use official coaches, meeting five hours ahead of the scheduled kick-off time. Fans have also been told to avoid wearing club colours, to avoid the city centre and to only eat and drink in their respective hotels. They were also warned by an official fan services Twitter account that: "If you chose to visit, please beware that you may be targeted for theft, robbery, or assault."

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds kick off their Champions League Group A campaign in Naples on Wednesday, before welcoming Wolves to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.