Vincent Kompany's star-studded side beat the promoted team 2-1 (1-0), who had held their own for long spells, and got back to winning ways in the Bundesliga after the draw at Schalke. But the serial champions spluttered again and still look a long way from last season's ease.

Lennart Karl (26) and Harry Kane (72) sealed a hard-fought win that moved Bayern to within two points of the top. Their third away league win in eight games also improved their record in Saarland, the only federal state where it remains negative. For the village of 13,000 people, it was a first top-flight defeat despite Maurice Krattenmacher's equaliser in between (61).

Surprisingly, the Saarlanders went into this clash of extremes with two points more than the industry primus after their dream start, and coach Vincent Wagner was back on the touchline after his yellow-red suspension was lifted. Market values of 35 million and 680 million euros faced each other at kick-off, with Kompany even leaving top stars such as Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Manuel Neuer on the bench after the 5-0 win in their Champions League opener.

Hard-fought win in the wonder village: Bayern stop promoted side Elversberg

Even without several regular starters, Bayern pinned the promoted side back from the outset but initially could not find a way through. Instead, Elversberg produced the first dangerous moment when Minjae Kim nearly turned a dangerous cross into his own net (17). That gave the underdogs belief and, helped by Munich's sloppy build-up play, they pushed forward more and more. Noah Darvich failed to get on the end of one move (19), then the final pass was missing in an overload situation (21).

Still, Bayern struck with their first chance in the manner of a top side despite their problems in that spell. Karl only had to guide the ball in with the inside of his foot at the far post after a perfect cross from Ismael Saibari. Their usual authority still did not return, though, and the Munich side were every bit as careless as they had been at Schalke. They were almost punished for it, but Cole Campbell's goal was ruled out because of an offside position in the build-up (43).

After the break, the Saarlanders kept it up and even put together a few longer passing moves. Their reward arrived when Krattenmacher, who had come from Munich, bent a dream shot into the top corner. Kompany reacted at once with a quadruple substitution, sending on, among others, Kimmich and Musiala. Then the pressure came. Substitute Luis Diaz (67) failed with a backheel after a bout of arrogance, while Michael Olise (69) was first denied by Maximilian Rohr on the line and then by the crossbar (70).

Kane did better, placing the ball perfectly into the top-right corner as he was falling. Even then, the win was still in danger.